Not all disabilities are obvious so if you see someone wearing this lanyard, it means they’re exempt from wearing a face covering.
Hidden disabilities include learning difficulties, mental health as well as mobility, speech, visual or hearing impairments.
If you have hidden disabilities, or are a business keen to support your customers, contact CLASP to join the scheme https://cutt.ly/CgqpUfY
#bekind
Hidden disabilities include learning difficulties, mental health as well as mobility, speech, visual or hearing impairments
Not all disabilities are obvious so if you see someone wearing this lanyard, it means they’re exempt from wearing a face covering.