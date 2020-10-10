 Hidden disabilities include learning difficulties, mental health as well as mobility, speech, visual or hearing impairments — UKNIP
October 10, 2020
1 Min Read
Not all disabilities are obvious so if you see someone wearing this lanyard, it means they’re exempt from wearing a face covering.
Hidden disabilities include learning difficulties, mental health as well as mobility, speech, visual or hearing impairments.
If you have hidden disabilities, or are a business keen to support your customers, contact CLASP to join the scheme https://cutt.ly/CgqpUfY
