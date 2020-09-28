Nottinghamshire Police has thanked members of the public and licensed premises for sticking to the rules this weekend with the new 10pm Covid curfew in force.

High visibility patrols were deployed in the city centre and across the county to help ensure people stayed safe and followed the guidance.

People responded positively and acted responsibly to help prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Officers continued with their approach of engaging with people, explaining to them the reasons why they needed to stick to the rules and encouraging people to abide by the rules.

No fixed penalty notices or fines were issued in the city centre on Friday or Saturday night and no action was needed to be taken against any licensed premises.

Patrols were also deployed across the county this weekend including in Mansfield, Ashfield, Newark, Bassetlaw, Gedling, Rushcliffe, Broxtowe, Edwinstowe and Ollerton.

There were no issues on Friday or Saturday night and licensed premises that were visited by officers were found to be Covid compliant.

Chief Inspector Kathryn Craner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I want to thank the people of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire who abided by the rules, behaved responsibly and sensibly and worked with us to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 to keep everyone safe.

“In these unprecedented and difficult times it’s vital for everyone to do everything they can to minimise the risk of transmission of what is a deadly disease – that means everyone following the rules.

“Throughout the pandemic we have consistently been using the four E’s approach, which is to engage with the public, explain the rules and encourage people to follow them, and only use enforcement action as a last resort.

“We will continue to take a proportionate approach but, as we have already demonstrated, we are not afraid to act if people deliberately flout the rules and recklessly put other people’s lives in danger.

“We won’t tolerate people flouting the laws and regulations around the Coronavirus restrictions which must be adhered to by everyone and we continue to work closely with our local authority and public health colleagues to tackle any issues that may arise.

“I would also like to reassure the public that our priority, as always, is to protect the public and I would again like to thank people who have worked with us to make this possible.”