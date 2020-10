Savagely murdered trying to protect Firefighters on the Broadwater Farm Estate.

His killers are still out there and his family have never got the justice they deserve.

On this day 6th of October 1985 Metropolitan Police officer Blakelock was stabbed and hacked to death after being surrounded by a mob during the 1985 Broadwater Farm riots .

He was 40 years old, married with 3 young sons.

RIP PC Blakelock.