Holloway Road closed after motorcyclist was speeding and has hit and killed a pregnant woman

An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Islington.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 4.50pm on Monday 19 October to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian in Holloway Road, near the junction with Windsor Road, N7.

A bystanders say was the bike was speeding prior to the collision

The pedestrian – a woman who is understood to have been pregnant thought to be in her 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist – a man (no further details) – has been taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Road closures remain in place and members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

At this early stage, anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quote CAD5364/19Oct.