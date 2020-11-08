Hospitals in Greater Manchester are treating “more Covid patients than at the peak of the first wave”, resulting in non-urgent care being suspended

Non-urgent hospital surgery and appointments will not go ahead as planned as coronavirus admissions have increased by 64 patients in a week.

Urgent and emergency care, such as cancer treatment, will continue.

Hospital chiefs said non-urgent work was “pausing” to ensure critical care facilities could be expanded.

Those affected by the delay will be contacted by hospitals, a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership said.

Hospital admissions of coronavirus patients in the region have risen to 132 in the week ending 3 November, compared to 68 during the week ending 27 October.

Before a nationwide lockdown came into force in England on Thursday, Greater Manchester had been in the highest level of the three-tier system of restrictions.

Another 413 people with coronavirus have died across the UK in the latest 24-hour period – 58 more than the number reported on Friday, government figures show.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has also risen, to 24,957. It is an increase of 1,670 over Friday’s figure of 23,287.

In England, 283 fatalities have been announced, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals in the country to 34,374.

In Wales, another 958 cases of coronavirus have been recorded, with the number of deaths going up by 32, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 2,014.

The United States on Saturday reported a record increase in coronavirus cases for a fourth consecutive day with at least 131,420 new infections, bringing the country’s total caseload to about 9.91 million, according to a Reuters tally.

Seventeen states reported a record one-day increase on Saturday while 14 states reported record daily numbers of hospitalized patients.

The number of deaths nationwide was more than 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally.

Ten U.S. states have so far reported record daily deaths during the first seven days of November: Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Based on a seven-day average, the United States is reporting over 100,000 new cases daily, more than the combined average for India and France, two of the worst affected countries in Asia and Europe.