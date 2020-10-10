 Hundreds of homes left without power after car ploughs into Power Pole in Teynham — UKNIP
Hundreds of homes left without power after car ploughs into Power Pole in Teynham

October 10, 2020
 Areas in and around Teynham were plunged into darkness and had power cuts tonight after a car crashed into a telegraph pole on Lower Road by Frognal Lane around 8:25pm on Friday evening.