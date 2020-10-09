Following an investigation, a man has been sentenced for grievous bodily harm with intent and witness intimidation in Oxford.

Myles Gustafson, aged 24, of no fixed abode was found guilty by a unanimous jury yesterday (7/10) following a three day trial at Oxford Crown Court. He was found guilty of one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of intimidating a witness.

Gustafson was sentenced on the same day to nine years’ imprisonment and was given an indefinite restraining order.

The sentence relates to an incident on 4 December 2019, when Gustafson approached the victim in the Blackbird Leys area and assaulted her, causing a double fracture to her jaw.

He was arrested and charged on 5 December 2019.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sean Campbell, based at St Aldates station, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case, and I hope that this result allows her to begin the process of putting the incident behind her.

“Gustafson’s sentence reflects the seriousness of the assault that he committed and I hope that this encourages other victims to come forward and be reassured that we will always fight for justice in such cases.”