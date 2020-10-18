Identity of man sought in connection to assault on bus driver

Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in the Totley area of Sheffield.

It is reported that on Friday 29 May a man boarded the number 97 First Group bus and got into a fight with the bus driver over payment.

It is alleged that the man assaulted the driver by punching him in his face. He then got off the bus and headed in the direction of Mickley Lane.

Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image in connection to the assault.

Do you recognise him?