 Identity of man sought in connection to assault on bus driver - UKNIP
BREAKING Sheffield West yorkshire

Identity of man sought in connection to assault on bus driver

October 18, 2020
1 Min Read
Identity of man sought in connection to assault on bus driver
Screenshot 2020 10 17 at 02.10.54
 
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in the Totley area of Sheffield.
 
It is reported that on Friday 29 May a man boarded the number 97 First Group bus and got into a fight with the bus driver over payment.
 
It is alleged that the man assaulted the driver by punching him in his face. He then got off the bus and headed in the direction of Mickley Lane.
Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image in connection to the assault.
Do you recognise him?
If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 397 of 29 May 2020.
FacebookTwitter