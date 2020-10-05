Police are appealing for the public’s help regarding a man from Swindon who is wanted

Officers are trying to locate Grant Townsend, aged 23, from Norwood Close, Liden.

He is wanted in connection with drugs offences.

If you see Grant Townsend, please do not approach him, but call Police immediately on 999, providing them with a description of what he is wearing, anything he is carrying and his direction of travel.

If you have information which could assist with our enquiries then please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference number 54200077031.