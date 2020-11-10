If you see this man call 999 he’s wanted for Robbery that happened in the Stockwell area

Police are appealing for help to trace a man as part of an ongoing investigation in south London.

Adrian Gordon, 46, from Lambeth is wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery.

A woman, aged in her 80s, was robbed at 6.20pm on Wednesday, 28 October in the Stockwell area.

Gordon is described as black, 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with receding shaved hair. He has previously been known to have gold-capped top front teeth.

Detective Sergeant Chris Shepherd, from the Central South Command Unit, said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries to locate Gordon and these are ongoing. I would like to remind the public that harbouring a wanted offender is an offence.

“I would urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police so that his attempts to evade justice can be stopped. I would also encourage Gordon to hand himself in.

“He should not be approached by members of the public. If you have information on his movements or whereabouts, please call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 5917/28Oct20. If seen, please call police via 999.”