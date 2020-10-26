Officers stopped a car in Chart Road, Ashford at around 9.20am on Saturday 24 October 2020 and carried out a search of the vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A second search was then carried out at a property in Luddenham Close, Ashford on the same afternoon.

Around 5,000 packets of cigarettes and more than £25,000 in cash were seized and enquiries into their origin are ongoing.

Mobile phones and a Volkswagen Passat have also been seized as part of the investigation.

A 46-year-old man from the Ashford area was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and has since been bailed until Monday 16 November.