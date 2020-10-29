Immigration officers detain 11 Albanian Nationals in Southampton Docks

Eleven immigrants thought to be from Albania were located today and have been detained after being found at Dock Gate 4 on Cunard Road in Southampton.
This comes only days after the Special Boat Service and Police were called to take back control of a vessel near to the Isle of Wight after 7 Nigerian stowaways Hijacked the vessel.
Hampshire police were called shortly after 11am this morning and assisted Border Force officers in detaining them. They have been detained in relation to immigration offences.
A female believed to be pregnant was taken to hospital for examinations, whilst a 17 year old male has been handed over to the care of Children Services.
Associated British Ports have said;
“”We are aware that the incident involving stowaways on the vessel MV Salome has now been resolved.
Associated British Ports continues to support relevant government agencies with their investigations and is working with the shipping company and owners as required.”
Hampshire police have handed the incident over to the Border Force Agency who are carrying out investigations