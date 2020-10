Robert Frewer was reportedly last seen in the village of Herne, near Herne Bay, at around 1pm on Wednesday 14 October 2020 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

The 59-year-old is described as being white, around 5 foot 8 inches tall, of medium build and with a white beard.

Robert was last seen wearing a long black coat, black trousers, a black face mask, black work boots and silver glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 14-0494.