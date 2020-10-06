Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Eastry

Robert Walter was reported missing from his home on Monday 5 October 2020. He was last seen just before 7am leaving on a bicycle and heading for Bridge near Canterbury.

The 59-year-old is described as white and being around 5ft 11ins tall with a slim build and greying hair. He was wearing slim fitting tracksuit bottoms, a fluorescent yellow T-shirt, gloves and glasses. His bike is grey and silver and fitted with a pannier rack, which has a yellow cover.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen Robert to get in touch as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 05-1238.