Information is sought to help locate a woman and her child who are last understood to have been in the Romney Marsh area

Molly Brazil, who is from Kent but was most recently living in South Wales, has not been seen since Wednesday 28 October 2020, when she is understood to have travelled to the Romney Marsh area with her baby son.

Molly is 22 and described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall with a slim build and brown, shoulder length hair that is usually tied up.

She is in possession of a pram that has a black frame and blue hood. It also contains a bright blue car seat, that clips into the frame.

Sergeant Ruth Colquhoun, from Kent Police, said: ‘If Molly is reading this then I urge her to contact us as soon as possible – our number one priority is making sure that she, and her child, are safe.

‘At the same time, if anyone reading this knows where she is then it is of the utmost importance they pass their knowledge onto us as soon as possible.’

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Molly and her child is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 29-0078.