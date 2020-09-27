Two men have been charged with raping a woman at a private address in Chatham.

A bank card belonging to the victim is also reported to have been stolen during the incident, which took place on 25 July 2020, before being used in fraudulent transactions in Bromley.

Osaze Obamwonyi, 26, of Magpie Hall Lane, Bromley, and Abdul Kabia, 22, of Felixstowe Road, Abbey Wood, were arrested on suspicion of the offences on 22 and 23 September respectively.

Investigating officers have since charged each of them with two counts of rape, theft and fraud by false representation.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 25 September 2020.