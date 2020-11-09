Investigation launched after person dies in fatal Bethnal Green fire in East London

Sadly a person has died following a property fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green in the early hours of Monday morning.

Firefighters found the person following calls into the services that it was understood that person was reported to be in the property.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus in extremely hard condtions entered the property and recovered the person but they were pronounced dead at the scene by a London Ambulance Service crew.

The property was badly damaged by the blaze. A call to the fire service was made at just before 4am. Four fire engines and around 30 firefighters and officers were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze and to search for the person.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.