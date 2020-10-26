Investigation launched after Tunbridge Wells sex attack

Information is being sought by detectives following a reported sexual assault in Tunbridge Wells.

Between 5.45pm and 6pm on 19 October 2020, a woman was walking along North Street when it is alleged a man pulled her towards him and sexually assaulted her.

He is described as being white, aged in his mid-50s, around 5ft 10ins tall and with short cropped grey hair. He was wearing silver framed glasses and a zipped, thigh-length dark coat .

Investigating officer, Police Constable Martin Bryant of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team said: ‘While officers are making enquiries in the area, including the examination of CCTV footage, we are appealing for witnesses who may have seen this incident to contact us.

‘The victim has provided a detailed description of the suspect and we are also urging anyone who may have seen the suspect or knows who he is, to call the appeal line.’

Anybody with information that may assist the investigation should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/188071/20.