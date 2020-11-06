Investigators are appealing for information following a collision between a car and a bin lorry in Folkestone

Kent Police was called following a collision between a silver Fiat, a white bin lorry and a parked grey Peugeot in Tile Kiln Lane, Cheriton at 6.35am on Thursday 5 November 2020.

Officers attended along with Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service and two men were taken to a local hospital.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who has dashcam footage of the vehicles involved in the moments before the collision, to contact them.

Anyone with any information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 05-0162.