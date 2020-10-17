Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Maidstone

At 11.15pm on Thursday 15 October 2020, a black Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision with a yellow Triumph motorcycle on London Road near its junction with Bower Mount Road.

The motorcyclist was treated for injuries at the scene and was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 22-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested on suspicion of road traffic offences and was taken into custody.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

Officers would also like to obtain dash cam footage that shows the vehicles prior to the incident and in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 quoting reference SM/MW/089/20. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.police.uk