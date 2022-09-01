UKNIP

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a report two pensioners in a car were threatened by a motorcyclist in Yalding

By@uknip247

Sep 1, 2022 , , ,

Police are invesigating after two pensioners in a car were threatened by a motorcyclist in Yalding, police are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage.

On Monday 15 August 2022, around 12.05pm, an incident occurred in Hampstead Lane. A black and silver moped approached from the opposite direction as the car drove over a railway crossing and onto a single carriageway bridge. The rider allegedly cursed at the couple and threatened them with a metal chain before fleeing the scene.

A 31-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested on suspicion of affray on August 19. He is currently on bail until September 15th, pending further investigation.

‘The victims had the right of way on the bridge, and the alleged actions of the motorcyclist were appalling,’ said investigating officer PC Shannon Williams. There were other motorists in the area at the time of the incident, and we are requesting that any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage that could help the investigation contact us.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 01622 604100 and quote reference 46/160786/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.

By @uknip247

