Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herne Bay.

At around 10.30pm on Wednesday 14 October 2020, a black Peugeot 3008 was travelling on the A291, Canterbury Road, towards the roundabout at the junction with the A299, Thanet Way, when it left the carriageway and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are conducting ongoing enquiries and would like to speak with anyone who has information that could help with this investigation.

They are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either the collision or the vehicle in the moments leading up to it. Officers would also like to obtain dash camera footage, or privately held CCTV, that captures this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 798538 quoting reference KH/FM/87/20. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk