A Swindon man is due in court this morning on drugs charges following his arrest on Monday (09/11).

Isaiah Tafari, 20, from Swindon, has been charged in connection with the supply of drugs in the Penhill and Pinehurst areas of Swindon.

The charges he faces are possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession of criminal property and concealing criminal property.

He’s been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court this morning (11/11).

In connection with Monday’s arrests, a 50-year-old woman has been released under investigation and a 27-year-old man has been released pending further enquiries.