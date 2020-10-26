A convicted sex offender who was charged with raping a young girl at Fort Victoria Country Park has pleaded guilty and faces the prospect of life imprisonment.

Sick feign Graham Medway 62 formally of Freshwater appeared at he Isle of Wight Crown Court on Monday.

Medway admitted raping a child under the year of 13 years older and now faces the prospect of dying in prison.

Recorder Simone Levene ordered a report of the sick beast to determine how much of a danger to society he is.

Medway was remanded in custody to reappear for sentencing at the Isle of Wight crown court on January 8, 2021.

The judge also ordered Medway to be made subject to a sexual offences prevention order and to sign the sexual offenders’ register.