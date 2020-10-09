Police have released CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an assault of an emergency worker in Salisbury.

At 5pm on Monday, August 24, the paramedic was attending to a patient when they were approached by a man who proceeded the push the paramedic before spitting in his face.

The man was asked to leave before the police were called and an off in the direction of Bowes Court.

The man is described as white, 6 foot 2 inches tall, overweight and with a bald head and was wearing a red T-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

PC Angela Holden said: “It is a particular repulsive act to spit at anyone, let alone an emergency worker in the middle of a pandemic.

“It is completely unacceptable that a paramedic should have to put up with this level of abuse whilst trying to do their job keeping the public safe and be put at risk of serious health implications in the context of Covid 19.

“We will do all we can to protect emergency workers doing their job and urge anyone with any information about the man pictured to come forward.”

A South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) spokesperson said: “We condemn this unacceptable treatment of our people responding to an emergency incident.

“Sadly they face violence and aggression every day while they are trying to protect and save other people’s lives, which has serious consequences on them, their families and colleagues.

“Our people put themselves at risk for the sake of others, and we support whatever action is necessary to protect them from harm and ensure they feel safe.

“Please respect our people, and help them to help you.”

Anybody who recognises the man pictured is asked to call Wiltshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 54200084684.