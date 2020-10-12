Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident of assault that took place on the A350 on Wednesday, October 7.

Between 7.15am and 7.30am two vehicles were driving southbound between Cepen Park South, Chippenham and Beanacre, on the outskirts of Melksham.

It is alleged that the driver of a blue Ford Fiesta has been driving aggressively and in a dangerous manner.

The manner of driving reportedly continued up to Beanacre when the driver has stopped his vehicle and been confrontational and approached a black Audi A4.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a man described as being in his 30s, white, broad build and with a full beard who was wearing shorts and a long-sleeves top has then allegedly started to punch and kick the Audi, causing damage to the vehicle, before assaulting the driver through an open window.

Det Sgt Jo Webber said: “This type of behaviour and manner of driving on our roads is simply unacceptable.

“The exact location of the incident is believed to be close to the junction with Westlands Lane and the bus stops that are further along the road.

“We are appealing for anyone who ay have witnessed this incident or the manner of the driving of the Ford Fiesta beforehand on the A350 from Chippenham onwards.

“I’d particularly like to speak to the driver of a supermarket delivery vehicle that was seen parked on the road with its hazard warning lights on to see if they have any information that could help.

“Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation or who may have captured the incident on the dash cam of the vehicle is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54200100702.”