Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a girl who has gone missing from Eynsham.

Tenisha Pennington, aged 14, was last seen in Merton Court, in Eynsham, near Witney at around 8am on Wednesday (23/9).

Tenisha is white, 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build. She has long, dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen dressed in a white top, black skirt and flat black shoes. She was carrying a dark coloured handbag.

It is believed Tenisha could also be in Bicester, Slough or Croydon in London. She could be travelling by train.

Investigating officer, PC James Bremner, of Bicester Police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to trace Tenisha, who was last seen on Wednesday.

“If you believe you have seen her, or have information on her whereabouts, please make contact with police.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43200298974.”