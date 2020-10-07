Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a firearm discharge in Muswell Hill.

Police were called at approximately 21:35hrs on Sunday, 4 October to reports of a road traffic collision and firearm discharge in the vicinity of Coppetts Road, N10.

It was reported that shots were fired at a car which then collided with parked cars.

There were no reports of any injuries.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6659/4Oct. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.