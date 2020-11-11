Jabulane Abraham Ngcobo begins five year sentence for the manslaughter of his step son

Jabulane Abraham Ngcobo (61) was found guilty by a jury at the Sheffield Crown Court of the manslaughter of his 33 year-old step son Kabelo Sam Mokoena, (known as Sam).

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Cockerill who was the senior investigating officer said, “Sam died as a result of being held around the neck during a confrontation in the family home at Lee Street in Hull on 8 August 2017.

Picture of victim Sam Mokoeno“Sam (Pictured left) was a vulnerable adult with a history of mental health challenges and was still living in the family home.

“The evidence showed a long standing and developing bitterness towards Sam by his step father Ngcobo, who had never been able to accept his illness.

“Ngcobo had dictated a regime in the family home which meant that Sam experienced a miserable existence and this was evidenced during the six day trial.

“This is a tragic case which led to a young man losing his life.

“Sam was held in a head lock for such a length of time and with such enormous pressure that his heart stopped. The defence put forward was one of self-defence but was not believed by the court and this conviction reinforces the resentment and treatment that Sam had suffered.

“Sam will be fondly remembered by those who loved him, his love of music and his family.”