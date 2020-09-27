Jamil Munir has been charged with one count of racially aggravated harassment, one count of resisting a constable

A man has been charged with racially aggravated harassment, resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, and possession of a class A drug in Maidenhead.

Jamil Munir, aged 35, of Arkley Court, Maidenhead, has been charged with one count of racially aggravated harassment, one count of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, and one count of possession of a class A drug, heroin, in Maidenhead.

The charges are in relation to an incident in Oldfield Road, Maidenhead, on Wednesday (23/9), during which a police officer was racially abused by an offender.

Munir appeared before the Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (24/9) and is now scheduled to appear at Reading Crown Court on 26 October.