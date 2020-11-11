Jason Jeferys from Rustall has been arrested after a number of knives are seized from car near Tunbridge Wells

A suspect arrested for knife offences near Tunbridge Wells has appeared before court charged in connection with the seizure of multiple weapons from his car.

On 25 April 2020, patrols were in Cranwell Road, Rusthall when they approached a man in charge of a suspicious vehicle. A search of the vehicle was carried out which led to the discovery of a hand axe, as well as knives in the glove compartment and centre console. Another knife attached to the driver’s keyring was also seized.

Jason Jeferys, aged 49, of Valley Road, Rusthall was arrested and following an investigation was later charged with four counts of possessing a knife or bladed article in a public place. He was further charged with driving without insurance. Mr Jeferys appeared before a virtual court on 10 November. He was bailed and will appear next before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 11 January 2021.

Kent Police is taking part in a national week of action in the fight against knife crime and other offences with weapons, which runs from Monday 9 to Sunday 15 November 2020. Operation Sceptre includes police forces across the country and is an extension of the relentless work officers already do to reduce the impact of knife crime and in communities.