A suspected burglar is to appear before court charged with eight offences in east Kent.

Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad investigated reports of break-ins in the Ashford and Folkestone areas in September and October 2020.

Jimmy Gilheaney, 38, was arrested and has now been charged with six counts of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.

The charges relate to:

The theft of cash, jewellery and watches from a property in Kennington, near Ashford, and the attempted burglary of a house in Folkestone on Thursday 10 September.

The theft of jewellery from a house in Folkestone and a house in Ashford on Friday 11 September.

The theft of cash from a property in Ashford and the attempted burglary of another house in the town on Saturday 10 October.

The theft of cash from a property in Folkestone on Sunday 11 October and the theft of foreign currency, a watch and handbags from a property in Westgate-on-Sea the following day.

Mr Gilheaney, of Bradstone Road, Bristol, is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 9 November.