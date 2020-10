A man has been charged with a sexual offence in High Wycombe.

Jordan Chavis Barrett-Benjamin, aged 24, of Chiltern Avenue in High Wycombe, has been charged with attempted sexual assault by penetration of a female aged 13 or over.

It is in connection with an incident which happened on Wednesday (30/9) in Chiltern Avenue, near the junction of Chairborough Road.

Barrett-Benjamin has been remanded to appear at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today (8/10).