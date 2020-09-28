The final funeral for the four victims of the Derry Hill collision will take place this week.

Jordan Rawlings’ funeral will take place on Wednesday (30/09) and will begin with a procession through Calne town centre at around 10am, before moving on up to the car park of the Tesco supermarket.

The funeral service itself is by invitation only, but this procession will be an opportunity for people in the community to pay their last respects.

Inspector James Brain, from the Chippenham Area Community Policing Team, said: “This week’s funeral marks the final stage of a very difficult and emotional time for the families of the four victims and the wider community in Calne.

“The tragic collision has been made more difficult because of the Government’s current Covid restrictions and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Calne for the respectful, but safe way, they have paid their final respects to these four young men.

“I would once again urge everyone to remember the importance of social distancing and the rule of six if they are planning to mark Jordan’s funeral on Wednesday.”

Terence Herbert, Chief Executive, Wiltshire Council, said: “This has been a truly heartbreaking time for the Calne community and we once again thank them for their support in adhering to the COVID guidelines while they grieve.

“Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”