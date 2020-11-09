Junior Palmer will spend a reasonable period of time in prison

Junior Palmer, 55, of Whitestone Way, Croydon was driving along Garratt Lane, SW18, in a silver Mercedes when he was stopped by police for speeding at 12.30am in March.

As he appeared nervous and couldn’t provide details of his movements, police, who were on proactive patrol in the area, carried out a drugs search and discovered crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis

Palmer was stopped again by police on Sunday, 30 July. During a search, officers believed Palmer was concealing items in his clothing and he was taken to Wandsworth police station for further investigation; police again found crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis.

At the station, he became very angry when officers removed his watch, prior to him being taken to his cell. When his handcuffs were removed in the cell, he became aggressive and started swinging punches. He hit an officer in the head and face, and the panic alarm was set off, before he was restrained by two colleagues.

On Friday, 6 November at Kingston Crown Court, Palmer was sentenced for 13 charges including the assault, plus possession with intent to supply.

He was given 11 years and nine months to run concurrently. He will serve up to five years and two months in prison.

Detective Constable David Picken, of South West BCU, said: “This is an example of completely brazen criminal behaviour, and as a result of proactive police work, Palmer will spend a reasonable period of time in prison. It further highlights the risk that police officers face and demonstrates that this behaviour is unacceptable and we will continue to pursue suitable charges as a result of those who assault emergency workers.