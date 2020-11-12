Katharine Winter of Fulmer Walk, Waterlooville was found to have a large knife hidden up her sleeve

Police have charged a 45-year-old woman in connection with an offence involving a knife that took place yesterday (Tuesday 10 November).
At around 11.50am officers attended a public order incident on Magpie Walk in which a woman was seen in the hallway of a block of flats banging on the door and stabbing it trying to gain entry.
The woman was found to have a large knife hidden up her sleeve.
Katharine Winter of Fulmer Walk, Waterlooville has been charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and using threatening/abusive words and behaviour likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress.
She appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday 11 November), where she was remanded in custody.
She is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday 2 December.