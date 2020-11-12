Katharine Winter of Fulmer Walk, Waterlooville was found to have a large knife hidden up her sleeve

Police have charged a 45-year-old woman in connection with an offence involving a knife that took place yesterday (Tuesday 10 November).

At around 11.50am officers attended a public order incident on Magpie Walk in which a woman was seen in the hallway of a block of flats banging on the door and stabbing it trying to gain entry.

The woman was found to have a large knife hidden up her sleeve.

Katharine Winter of Fulmer Walk, Waterlooville has been charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and using threatening/abusive words and behaviour likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress.

She appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday 11 November), where she was remanded in custody.