 Kensworth murder: Two men arrested after woman found dead in Bedfordshire village - UKNIP
BEDFORDSHIRE BREAKING Kensworth

Kensworth murder: Two men arrested after woman found dead in Bedfordshire village

October 18, 2020
1 Min Read
1e49441080a573a37b94157ce6019be086b223ec
1e49441080a573a37b94157ce6019be086b223ec
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in Kensworth.
 
The fire service was called to reports of an alarm sounding at an address in Plewes Close shortly after 12.30pm yesterday (Friday). On entry they discovered the body of a woman.
Police were called and an investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.
A number of enquiries are being carried out including forensic work and house-to-house enquiries. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
Two men, aged 31 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of murder today (Saturday) and are currently in custody.
Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting Operation Propagate
FacebookTwitter