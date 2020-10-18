Kensworth murder: Two men arrested after woman found dead in Bedfordshire village

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in Kensworth.

The fire service was called to reports of an alarm sounding at an address in Plewes Close shortly after 12.30pm yesterday (Friday). On entry they discovered the body of a woman.

Police were called and an investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

A number of enquiries are being carried out including forensic work and house-to-house enquiries. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Two men, aged 31 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of murder today (Saturday) and are currently in custody.