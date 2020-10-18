Kensworth murder: Two men arrested after woman found dead in Bedfordshire village
Manhunt for Escaped prisoner from HMP Ford, If you see him call 999
Police are searching for Jay Davis, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison. Jay, 33, is reported to have gone missing around 8am on Monday (12 October)...
A man has been charged in connection with a series of high-value burglaries in December 2019 following an investigation by the Met’s Flying Squad
Alessandro Maltese was returned to the UK via Heathrow on Thursday, 15 October following his arrest in Italy under a European Arrest Warrant earlier...
Officers are investigating a report that a teenage girl was pushed to the floor by a man, who then robbed her of her shoes
CCTV images of a motorist who could have information that can help Kent Police investigate a robbery have been released. Officers are investigating a report...
A 17-year-old has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Louis Johnson at East Croydon station
A violent youth associated to gangs stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death during rush hour at a busy commuter station has today been convicted of murder. A 17...
A drugs trafficker has admitted posting dozens of packages of Class A drugs around the world
Mubinar Rahman, 25, is believed to have posted 104 packages with MDMA in to global destinations. NCA investigators searched his home in Henry Nelson Street...
Student at Bay CE Secondary school tests positive for Covid-19
The Bay CE Secondary school in Sandown on the Isle of Wight alerted parents that a Year 8 cohort student tested positive for coronavirus this week. In a...
Emergency services scrambled to person in the water in Canterbury
Police Fire and Paramedics have all been scrambled to reports of a person fallen into the Great Stour river opposite the Millers Arms in Canterbury this...
Well done to the Op Venice team who “were in the right place at the right time to arrest the driver”
A man wanted for dangerous driving was arrested by officers after he attempted to evade capture by driving 80mph in a 30mph zone and mounting pavements...
Detectives hail Good Samaritan who bravely intervened after knife-wielding thug carried out city centre attack
Anthony Stephenson (pictured) has been jailed for six years after the assault in Newcastle in 2019 Detectives have hailed a Good Samaritan who bravely...
Victim named and arrests made in Bromley and Northolt following Telford shooting
The victim of the shooting in Telford on Tuesday (13 October) has been named as Tamba Momodou, a 20 year-old man from Telford. Four men and two boys have now...
Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Far Gosford Street in Coventry
The 18-year-old was sat in a Vauxhall Corsa when he was shot at around 11.45pm on Friday . He turned up at hospital a short time later, where he was treated...
Three men, who were travelling in the vehicle, behaved in a threatening way towards a woman in Dartford
Information is sought after a woman was threatened by the occupants of a van in Dartford. The victim has reported that at around 6.25am on Wednesday 14...
Wiltshire Police’s newly formed Fortitude teams have already begun to make a difference
The proactive response unit, which was launched at the start of the week, has taken action against prolific and serious offenders as part of a concerted long...
Police in Kent have charged a man following a serious knife attack in Dover
A suspect has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man was seriously injured in Dover. Kent Police was called at 9.40am on Tuesday 6 October...
Police are appealing for information following a report of a rape of a teenage boy in Gloucester
Officers received a report yesterday that the boy had been sexually assaulted in Tredworth Cemetery, Tredworth on Sunday 11 October. A cordon is in place while...
Police could have COVID-19 details passed to them
People who have been told to self-isolate through NHS Test and Trace could have their contact details shared with police.
A woman has been found guilty of deliberately misleading electors in Hackney during the 2018 local government elections
Following a trial at Southwark Crown Court, on Friday, 11 September Diana Danescu, 28 of The Drive, South Woodford, E16, has been found guilty of 16 offences...
Two more arrests have been made in an ongoing money laundering investigation
The man, aged 24 from Birmingham, was stopped at the Port of Dover on 21 June 2020 after being unable to account for having more than £40,000 in his...
A pub in Harlow has had its licence suspended following concerns about its links to alleged drug activity
The White Horse in Old Road was one of 18 addresses in Harlow that were raided on Thursday 8 October. The operation resulted in 19 arrests. Seven people have...
Statements from Chief Constable Kier Pritchard and Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon Angus Macpherson below following the retirement of Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey
An Iranian national who ran a financial services company designed to get around financial sanctions on Iran, has been sentenced in the US after being arrested and extradited from the UK
Met custody Sergeant sack for racial slur in a pub
A police sergeant has been dismissed following the conclusion of a misconduct hearing on Thursday, 15 October. Sgt Paul Robinson, attached to Met Detention...
Officers investigating a serious assault on a police officer yesterday have charged a man
Timothy Walsh, aged 51, of Portswood Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder on one officer and attempted section 18 GBH on a second officer...
Det Sgt Nick Bailey has announced he is leaving Wiltshire Police
In a series of Tweets this afternoon, Det Sgt Bailey – who was poisoned in the Salisbury Novichok attack – said: “After 18 years in the...