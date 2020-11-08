Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a property in Maison Dieu Road, A woman suffered multiple injuries

A suspect is to appear in court charged in connection with an assault in Dover.

Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a property in Maison Dieu Road during the early hours of Wednesday 4 November 2020.

A woman suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Nathan Hackney, 48, of Maison Dieu Road, Dover, was arrested and charged with criminal damage of a phone and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He appeared at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 November and was released on bail.

The case will next be heard at Margate Magistrates’ Court on 12 February 2021.