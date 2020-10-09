Kent Police was contacted following a report of an attempted robbery of a man at a bus stop outside Herne Bay railway station

Detectives are appealing for information following an attempted robbery and an assault in Herne Bay.

Kent Police was contacted at 8pm on Wednesday 7 October 2020 following a report of an attempted robbery of a man at a bus stop outside Herne Bay railway station.

It was reported that the man had been approached by a group of teenagers before a boy tried to grab his vaporiser and he was hit over the head with a bottle.

After officers attended the scene, they spoke to a boy who reported he had also been approached by a group of teenagers, aged around 15 or 16, near the tennis pavilion in Memorial Park and hit with a bottle.

Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment and the incidents are being treated as linked.

Two 15-year-old boys were later arrested on suspicion of assault and have been bailed until Wednesday 28 October.

Investigations by Kent Police and British Transport Police are ongoing and officers have asked anyone who saw either incident or who has any information to call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/179935/20.