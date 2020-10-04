 Leila, who is from Dorrington in Shropshire, was last seen in Shrewsbury town centre shortly after 4pm on Saturday — UKNIP
BREAKING MISSING Shrewsbury Shropshire

October 4, 2020
Leila is white, slim build and with dark brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing grey leggings, black trainers, a dark sweat shirt and a black hoodie but may also have a change of clothing with her. She is carrying a distinctive pink handbag.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Peters said: “We are aware that Leila has connections locally, in the West Midlands and in London and I am liaising with my colleagues in those areas and sharing this appeal with them. 

“I am extremely worried and concerned for Leila and for her safety and I would ask that anyone who has seen her or has any information that can help us locate her as quickly as possible, to please call 101 immediately.”