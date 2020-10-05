Leila, who is from Dorrington in Shropshire, was last seen in Shrewsbury town centre shortly after 4pm on Saturday

Leila is white, slim build and with dark brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing grey leggings, black trainers, a dark sweat shirt and a black hoodie but may also have a change of clothing with her. She is carrying a distinctive pink handbag.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Peters said: “We are aware that Leila has connections locally, in the West Midlands and in London and I am liaising with my colleagues in those areas and sharing this appeal with them.

“I am extremely worried and concerned for Leila and for her safety and I would ask that anyone who has seen her or has any information that can help us locate her as quickly as possible, to please call 101 immediately.”