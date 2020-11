Have you seen Anis Houadef, 16, who has gone missing from Loughton?

Anis was last seen on Saturday 24 October in Waltham Abbey

He is described as slim, 5ft 9in tall and has curly hair

Officers are concerned about this welfare and want to speak to him to make sure he is ok.

If you have seen him, please call Police on 101 quoting incident 915 of the 26 October