Luckily No one was injured after this HGV on the M2 in Kent

30 mins ago
Kent fire and rescue say they sent two fire engines and a bulk water carrier to a lorry alight on the M2 coastbound near the Medway Bridge on Monday afternoon. The fire broke out in the vehicle’s cab around 3:10pm. No injuries.

