Lucy Page Friends Pay tribute to a Popular Mum

Emotional tributes have been paid to a mother-of-two who died after falling from a motorway bridge.

Lucy Page, 32, died on Tuesday on the M27 carriageway near Fareham.

Friends and family have filled the bridge with flowers and a candle remains alight as a reminder of the popular mum.

Partner Jon Cunningham said” I would like to acknowledge and express our appreciation for all the messages of support we have received at this desperate, desperate time for myself and my young family”

It is a ‘desperate time’ for the family as he spoke of the death of ‘the best mother to our children, and the best person to have as a friend’.

In a statement issued released by the family Lucy partner Jon said: ‘I’m sure with how rapid social media is nowadays, many of our friends are aware of Lucy’s passing.

‘As all of you who knew her, Lucy really was the best person to know, the best mother to our children, and the best person to have as a friend… she was and is my best friend.’



Mr Cunningham added he wanted people to respect their privacy at this ‘tragic time’.

Lucy was found in the middle lane near the Down End Road Bridge near junction 11 westbound.

Police believe she had been on the bridge moments before the incident and may have been hit by a lorry before ending up on the carriageway.

The 28-year-old driver of the lorry, who is from Southampton, was left shocked but unhurt.

Lucy’s death is not being treated as suspicious. Police confirmed she died at the scene and are calling for witnesses to come forward.

Officers revealed it is believed motorists drove around without stopping.

Yesterday Lucy’s former neighbour and friend Sarah Ingram, 53, said: ‘She was the loveliest girl you could ever wish to meet.

‘She never had a bad word to say about anyone, she was beautiful girl.’

Sarah, of Longfield Avenue, Fareham, lives two doors away from Lucy’s former family home.

She added: ‘I’ve known her since she was five, she grew up here. She was just the nicest person you could have met.

‘She was lovely – a brilliant mum. Her whole family are lovely.

It’s awful, absolutely awful. Everyone is just in shock – it’s just so sad.’

Sgt Wayne Voller, investigating officer, said: ‘This was a tragic incident which needed dealing with correctly but sensitively at the scene.

‘We were mindful of the impact on the wider community and did everything in our power to get the road open again as soon as possible.’

Two lanes of the motorway were shut for around three hours on Tuesday while paramedics attended.

Traffic was at a standstill for around five hours.

Lucy’s body was found between Junction 11 and 12 westbound just before 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Call Sgt Voller at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting 44150439284.