Police are appealing for witnesses after a large quantity of fishing equipment was stolen in a burglary in Littlehampton.

The intruder broke into the back of a house in Lyminster Road between 9pm on Saturday 10 and 9.30am on Monday 12 October and stole £25,000 worth of Daiwa fishing equipment.

Detective Constable Jordan Holme said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the burglary and would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen this fishing equipment for sale or been offered it for sale.”

Anyone who has any information should ring 101 quoting serial 226 of 12/10.