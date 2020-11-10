M4 Eastbound in Berkshire remains closed following collision and large fuel spill

The M4 in Berkshire is closed eastbound between J7 and J6 near Slough due to a 2 vehicle collision involving a car and a lorry. In addition, there is an approx. 200 litre diesel spillage across the carriageway, Thames Valley Police, Fire and Rescue and Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene.

To allow the emergency services to work at scene lane 3 is closed on the westbound carriageway.

Motorists are being diverted and should follow the hollow circle symbol. Exit the M4 at J8/9 for Maidenhead and take the 2nd exit onto the A308(M). At the next roundabout take the 3rd exit to travel east on the A308 to Windsor. Turn left to travel north on the A332 to re-join the M4 at J6.