Maiden Erlegh School’s headteacher Mr Gibson confirmed four staff members have tested positive for coronavirus

September 27, 2020
Four members of staff at a secondary school in Earley have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter to parents dated September 23, Maiden Erlegh School’s headteacher Mr Gibson confirmed four staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

 