Man arrested after ramming Edmonton Police Station

A man has been arrested after ramming a north London police station tonight with his vehicle.

Edmonton Police Station on Fore Street has been evacuated, whilst fire crews from the London Fire brigade make the vehicle and building safe.

The incident happened just before 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Fore Street has been closed in both directions to pedestrians and vehicles

One witness said the man sped up the vehicle as he turned into the road. The police came running out the back of the station and one officer chased the driver along the pavement.

It is unclear of the nature of the attempting ramming.

The Met Police have been approached for comment

More to follow