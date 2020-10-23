BREAKING HAMPSHIRE New Milton

Man arrested following burglary at New Milton water tower

October 23, 2020
Man arrested following burglary at New Milton water tower, UKNIP

Police officers investigating a burglary at a water tower in New Milton have arrested a man.

The incident occurred on Wednesday 20 October at 11.45am at the site of a water tower on Osborne Road, New Milton.

A man entered the compound and gained access to the maintenance cabin on site, where a mobile phone, a battery pack and two wallets were stolen.

A 51-year-old man from New Milton was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He was released under investigation, pending further police enquiries.

