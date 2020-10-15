Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Police Officer Is Repeatedly Stabbed

A police officer has been seriously assaulted whilst attending a concern for welfare call in Southampton.

The officer was deployed to check on the welfare of a man living at an address on Portswood Road just after midday today (Thursday 15 October).

The officer attending was then stabbed several times.

His injuries have been described as serious, but are not thought to be life-threatening. The officer’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 51-year-old man from Southampton was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in police custody at this time. Police said that investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown said:

“Our thoughts are very much with the officer and his family at this time.

“We have a man in custody arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and we progressing the investigation, carrying out enquiries, conducting house to house visits and scoping CCTV opportunities.

“At the same time, we are providing support to the officer’s family and his colleagues following this incident.

“I would like to reassure you that there we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should call 101 and quote 44200400513.